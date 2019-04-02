Lady Astros on target against Arrows 15-3

CAMDEN – East Clinton banged out 16 hits Tuesday in a 15-3 win over Preble Shawnee in non-league softball action.

The Lady Astros were led by Taylor Boeckmann who rapped out four hits, scored four runs and drove in three runs from the leadoff spot.

Kaitlin Durbin scored four runs in the win.

Mackenzie Campbell pitched a three-hitter and struck out four to get the win.

SUMMARY

April 2 2019

@Preble Shawnee High School

East Clinton 15 Preble Shawnee 3

EC 050.325…..15

PS 200.010…..3

(15) EAST CLINTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Boeckmann 5-4-4-3 Campbell 5-3-3-2 Durbin 4-4-3-1 Luttrell 5-0-3-2 Brightman 4-0-0-0 Boggs 4-1-1-0 Kessler 3-2-2-0 Rolfe 3-1-0-0 Runk 4-0-0-0

2B: Campbell 2, Boggs

3B: Luttrell

PITCHING^IP^H^R^ER^BB^SO

Campbell (W)^6^3^3^-^0^4