Massie falls short against Panthers 11-8

MORROW – Clinton-Massie made a game of it Tuesday against Little Miami but fell in the end 11-8 to the Panthers in non-league baseball.

The Falcons (2-3 on the year) trailed 11-1 after four innings, coach Brian Camp said.

But Massie rallied in the fifth and sixth innings to close to within three.

However, Little Miami shut the door on the Massie offense in the seventh for the win.

Camp said Seth Goodall and Bryan Kennedy had three hits each and Tyler Lewis added two for CMHS.

The Falcons used four pitchers in the non-league tilt “just trying to get some guy some work.” Pitchers were Kennedy, Corey May, Spenser Branham and Kody Zantene.