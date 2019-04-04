John Carroll takes two from WC baseball

WILMINGTON – John Carroll University swept an Ohio Athletic Conference doubleheader from Wilmington Wednesday, 14-5 and 13-9, at Tewksbury-Delaney Field.

In game one, Lance Fleischman (2-4) took the loss. Jesse Walker pitched effectively in relief.

Aaron Burns had two hits for WC. Kasey Bottorf, Gavin Perkins and Luke Kleindl had runs batted in for Wilmington.

In game two, the Quakers had 16 hits but came up short in the run column. Nick Silvis and Gage Bley had three hits each. Kleindl, Bley and Silvis drove in two runs each while Jake Hyatt, Burns, Perkins and Kleindl had two hits each.

Jaret Trautman is 1-5 after being tagged with the loss.

Wilmington (6-15, 2-2 OAC) hosts Baldwin Wallace University for two games at Tewksbury-Delaney Field Saturday. First pitch is slated for 1 p.m.