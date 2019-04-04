Indians blank Blanchester in non-league tennis

HILLSBORO – The Blanchester High School tennis team dropped a non-league match Thursday at Hillsboro, 5-0.

The Wildcats are now 4-4 on the year.

BHS coach Scott Shepard said the match of the night came at first singles where Gabe Gilliland defeated BHS’s Jacob Miller 6-4, 7-6 (7-3).

SUMMARY

April 4 2019

@Hillsboro High School

Hillsboro 5 Blanchester 0

Singles

• Jacob Miller was def by Gabe Gilliland 4-6, 6-7 (3-7)

• Colton Wilson was def by Andrew Gunderman 1-6, 1-6

• Clayton Schirmer was def by Tyler Snapp 1-6, 1-6

Doubles

• Matthew Grogg, Cody McCollister were def by Austin Pendell, Ethan Snapp 0-6, 0-6

• Bryce Bandow, Logan Heitzman were def by Gabe Adkins, Creed Mullenix 3-6, 2-6