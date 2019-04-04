Florea fans 16 as Lady Falcons post 16-0 win

BLANCHESTER – Taylor Florea tossed a two-hitter and struck out 16 as Clinton-Massie defeated Blanchester 16-0 Thursday in non-league softball action at BHS.

Kassidy Abney was the only Blanchester player to get a hit off Florea, who allowed either one hit, per CM stats, or two hits, according to CM stats.

Victoria Sivert had four hits, four runs batted in and three runs scored for the Lady Falcons. Florea and Lindsey Carter had three hits each.

“Despite the final score, I was pleased with how we battled at the plate against one of the best pitcher we will face all year,” BHS coach Jamey Grogg said. “We still need to improve defensively but we will take what positives we can and move on to the next one.”

Clinton-Massie, 4-1 on the year, are scheduled to face Lebanon and Mason Friday at Armco Park.

SUMMARY

April 4 2019

@Blanchester High School

Clinton-Massie 16 Blanchester 0

(16) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-r-h-rbi) Carter 6-1-3-1 Sivert 6-3-4-4 Lay 5-3-2-1 Anderson 4-1-1-1 Drake 4-1-1-0 Doan 5-2-2-1 Clayborn 4-1-1-1 Doss 4-0-1-1 Florea 5-2-3-0 Schneder 1-1-1-1 Wilson 1-1-1-2

(0) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Abney 3-0-2-0 Patton 2-0-0-0 Creager 3-0-0-0 Mueller 3-0-0-0 Stanforth 3-0-0-0 Caldwell 2-0-0-0 Stewart 2-0-0-0 Naylor 1-0-0-0 Jacobs 1-0-0-0 Roy 1-0-0-0 Tangonan 1-0-0-0

2B: CM-Lay, Doan, Florea 2

3B: CM-Lay

SAC: CM-Clayborn; BL-Patton

PITCHING^IP^H^R^ER^BB^SO

Clinton-Massie

Florea (W)^7^1^0^0^0^16

Blanchester

Stanforth (L)^7^17^16^8^2^2