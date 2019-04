Falcons blitz Rockets on CNE tennis courts

OWENSVILLE – The Clinton-Massie tennis team defeated Clermont Northeastern 5-0 Friday in a non-league match on the Clermont County courts.

Clinton-Massie is 5-2 on the year while Clermont Northeastern falls to 0-4.

“CNE had a couple of players out giving blood (Friday),” CM coach Rod Amburgy said. “I was happy with all of our players energy after playing four days in a row.”

Amburgy said Barek Bennett picked up his first varsity win at second doubles.

SUMMARY

April 5 2019

@Clermont NE High School

Clinton-Massie 5 Clermont NE 0

Singles

• Clayton Amburgy defeated Noah Curran 6-0, 6-0

• Austin Faucett defeated Isaac Bosle3y 6-0, 6-0

• Brennen Swope defeated Cole Schwalber 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

• Tyler Greathouse, Abbey Faucett defeated Tierra Tuneburg, Luke Ortega 6-0, 6-0

• Caden McKay, Barek Bennett won 1-0