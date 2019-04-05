WHS ends busy week with 4-1 loss to Beavers

BEAVERCREEK – The Wilmington High School tennis team was unable to muster enough to knock off Beavercreek in its fifth match of the week.

Beavercreek posted a 4-1 win over Wilmington on the BHS courts Friday afternoon.

The Hurricane, playing its fifth match of the week, is now 5-4 on the year while the Beavers remain unbeaten at 4-0.

Coach Steve Reed said his team “played well despite being tired and down a player.”

Reed said Jack Romer’s win at second singles, 6-3, 1-6, 10-8, was “nuts and he did a great job of keeping his composure and coming back from a huge deficit in the third set super tiebreaker.”

Romer trailed 0-6 in the tie-breaker then won 10 of the next 12 points for the win.

Caleb Reed and Jonathan Fender played well but lost 4-6, 4-6 at first doubles.

“Caleb and Jonathan stayed right with their opponents but just couldn’t break through at the end of each set,” said Reed. “I look for them to surprise some good teams later on this year if they keep playing the way they are.”

SUMMARY

April 5 2019

@Beavercreek High School

Beavercreek 4 Wilmington 1

Singles

• Avery Bradshaw was def by H. Orloff 0-6, 2-6

• Jack Romer defeated Eskeww 6-3, 1-6, 10-8

• Brady Henry was def by Xie 2-6, 2-6

Doubles

• Jonathan Fender, Caleb Reed were def by Savino, Aga 4-6, 4-6

• Jacob Romer, Elijah Martini were def by Staiger, Xiau 0-6, 2-6

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/04/web1_LOGO-whs-letter-9.jpg