Wildcats give up 10 in 7th, lose 14-6

BLANCHESTER – A 10-run seventh inning propelled Bethel-Tate to a stunning 14-6 win over Blanchester Friday in SBAAC National Division play at Bott Field.

The Tigers are still unbeaten at 7-0 and 4-0 in the National.

The Wildcats fall to 2-4 overall and 2-3 in the conference.

“Looking at the score you’d never think we were in total control the entire game,” BHS coach Aaron Lawson said. “We had another breakdown where we could not throw a strike and we had to burn through four pi8tchers to get three outs.”

Blanchester pitchers issued six walks in the seventh and Bethel-Tate overcame a two-run deficit.

“It really is a shame we have given the last two games away like we have, playing as well as we have,” said Lawson. “We need to keep our focus and stay sharp for all 21 outs. We cannot assume the other team is going to rollover and give us the win.”

Dustin Howard pitched a “very nice game,” said Lawson. “He made them earn every run they got. He kept it around the plate and was able to change speeds. He had them off balance and guessing.”

Howard had a single, drove in a run and walked three times. Brody Rice hit his first career homerun, a three-run shot. Reagan Burch had three hits and knocked in a run. Orin Potts had a hit and Cole Ficke doubled.