Yellow Jackets sting Quakers in OAC softball action

BEREA – In a pair of low-scoring, close games, Baldwin-Wallace swept Wilmington College in Ohio Athletic Conference softball action Saturday at BWU, 1-0 and 5-3.

The Quakers received an outstanding pitching performance from Grace Shell, who gave up just two hits in the first game.

However, BW’s Nikki Camarati pitched a no-hitter, gave up two walks and struck out nine.

In the second game, the Yellow Jackets jumped out to a 5-0 lead but WC had better luck at the plate against Camarati the second time around.

Micalah Hensley scored on a BW error then Kaylee Barber drove in a run to make it 5-2. Megan Crager drove in KenDahl Bowles to cut the deficit to 5-3.

Hayley Suchland took the pitching loss. Alexis Stringfellow pitched scoreless ball in 3.1 innings of relief.

Crager and Suchland had two hits each for WC.

Wilmington (14-8, 2-6 OAC) hosts Otterbein 3 p.m. Wednesday.