WC men’s track, field sixth at Tiffelberg Invitational

TIFFIN – The Wilmington College men’s track and field team finished sixth Saturday at the Tiffelberg Invitational at Heidelberg University.

The Quakers scored 37.5 points. Heidelberg had 65 points and Adrian College scored 61. They were the only Division III teams to finish ahead of Wilmington.

The top finisher for the Quakers was Evan Whitaker. He had a runnerup finish in the 3,000-meter steeplechase (9:57). George Rickett was sixth in 10:26.

Gage Clemens was fifth in the 5,000-meter run (15:56.13). Aaron Koch finished seventh in the 800 (2:00.29) and Taton Bertsch finished seventh in the 400 meters (58.22).

In the relays, Luke Richardson, a Clinton-Massie graduate, was on a pair of top five finishers.

The 4×400 team of Richardson, Bertsch, Colin Myers and Elliot Phillimore finished third (3:25.44), just .03 off runnerup Marietta College. The 4×100 team of Richardson, Koch, Myers and Adam Knaub ran 43.11 seconds and placed fifth.

In the field events, Myers was sixth in the high jump (6-2.75) and eighth in the long jump (20-4.5).

Wilmington athletes will compete in the All-Ohio meet this coming weekend at Ohio Wesleyan University.

