Falcons complete 5-day run with 4-1 win

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – Playing its fifth match in five days, the Clinton-Massie tennis team defeated Bethel-Tate 4-1 Saturday on the CM courts.

Coach Rod Amburgy said his squad played well despite the tough schedule.

“It was our fifth match in five days which has been tiring for a lot of our players, but our team showed up ready to compete,” coach Amburgy said. “Clayton (Amburgy) continues to give us a great effort at first singles. He is a good leader for us.”

SUMMARY

April 6 2019

@Clinton-Massie High School

Clinton-Massie 4 Bethel-Tate 1

Singles

• Clayton Amburgy defeated Cooper Reinert 6-0, 6-2

• Austin Faucett defeated Ethan Erwin 6-3, 6-4

• Brennen Swope defeated Kenny Ogle 6-1, 6-3

Doubles

• Caden McKay, Barek Bennett were def by Tanner Weeks, Isaiah Weeks 0-6, 0-6

• Tyler Greathouse, Abbey Faucett defeated Ian Love, Jacob Napier 7-6, 0-6, 10-8