BHS baseball loses to Michigan team at Miami

OXFORD – The Blanchester High School baseball team dropped a 14-4 non-league game Saturday against L’anse Creuse (Michigan) at Miami University.

The loss puts Blanchester at 2-5 on the season.

“We continue to shoot ourselves in the foot, allowing our opponents to have a big inning,” BHS coach Aaron Lawson said.

Blanchester committed two errors and walked five players in the first inning.

“It sets the tone for the game and puts us immediately behind the 8-ball,” he said. “If our pitching is struggling we need our defense to step up and make plays.”

Regan Burch had two hits and scored two runs at the plate. He also pitched well in relief, Lawson said.

“He is a lefty and has good movement with his fastball,” said the BHS coach. “We need to work on his secondary pitches and I think he will be able to help us sooner rather than later.”

Brody Rice had a double and drove in a run. Dustin Howard had a single and RBI.