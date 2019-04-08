Hurricane blanks Warriors in SBAAC tennis

WILMINGTON – With five solid wins, the Wilmington High School tennis team defeated Goshen 5-0 Monday in SBAAC American Division action on the WHS courts.

The Hurricane is now 6-4 overall and 4-0 in the conference.

Goshen is 0-4 in league play.

Brayden Rhoads was a 6-0, 6-0 winner at first singles.

SUMMARY

April 8 2019

@Wilmington High School

Wilmington 5 Goshen 0

Singles

• Brayden Rhoads defeated Z McCullah 6-0, 6-0

• Avery Bradshaw defeated G. Espinosa Ley 6-2, 6-0

• Jack Romer defeated A. Page 6-0, 6-3

Doubles

• Caleb Reed, Brady Henry defeated J. Haas, L. Jeandriven 6-0, 6-1

• Jacob Romer, Jonathan Fender defeated C. Bradley, R. Pitts, 6-1, 6-3