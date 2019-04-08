Tigers make early lead stand in 6-3 win

BETHEL – Bethel-Tate jumped out to a 6-0 lead and held off East Clinton 6-3 Monday in SBAAC National Division baseball action.

“We played the best game we’ve played all year,” EC coach Brian Carey said. “We had five mental base-running errors, two pick-offs, two caught stealing when there was no sign and one taking home on a passed ball in the first couple innings. None of that should have happened.

“I took a chance at the end of the game sending (Matthew) Hall home from second on a single by (Austin) Arellano when we could have had the tying run on first with (Matt) Mitchell up. That was one me. We are so close, but can’t put a full seven (innings) together.”

April 8 2019

@Bethel-Tate High School

Bethel-Tate 6 East Clinton 3

EC 000.200.1…..3

BT 510.000.x…..6

(3) EAST CLINTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Z. Mitchell 4-1-2-0 Curtis 3-0-1-0 Hall 2-1-1-1 Burkitt 4-1-2-0 Arellano 3-0-1-2 M. Mitchell 1-0-0-0 Col. Vadnais 3-0-1-0 Norman 1-0-0-0 Horn 1-0-0-0 McConahay 1-0-0-0 Tolle 3-0-0-0. TOTALS 26-3-8-3

2B: EC-Arellano, Burkitt

SB: Z. Mitchell 2

PITCHING^IP^H^R^ER^BB^SO

East Clinton

Burkitt (L)^2^7^6^5^2^2

Hall^4^0^0^0^0^1