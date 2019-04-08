Falcons sweep singles, top Bulldogs 3-2

BATAVIA – Sweeping all three singles matches, the Clinton-Massie tennis team defeated Batavia 3-2 Monday in SBAAC American Division play.

The win puts the Falcons at 7-2 overall and 2-2 in the American Division.

Batavia is 2-5, 0-2 in the division.

“Clayton (Amburgy) really stepped up his game,” CM coach Rod Amburgy said. “He is constantly working to improve.”

Amburgy said Austin Faucett and Jason Martin played well in their singles matches as the Falcons held off the Bulldogs.

SUMMARY

April 8 2019

@Batavia High School

Clinton-Massie 3 Batavia 2

Singles

• Clayton Amburgy defeated Keegan Gadbury 6-0, 6-0

• Austin Faucett defeated Bryce Zenni 6-1, 6-0

• Jason Martin defeated Max Applegate 6-0, 6-3

Doubles

• Caden McKay, Brennen Swope were def by Nate Watson, Ethan Berger 0-6, 1-6

• Abbey Faucett, Barek Bennett were def by Mason Weisbrodt, Kyler Myers 6-4, 2-6, 6-10