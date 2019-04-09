WC losing streak hits 7 following DH loss to Otterbein

WESTERVILLE – Wilmington had early leads in both games but Otterbein prevailed in the end of an Ohio Athletic Conference doubleheader sweep.

Wilmington goes to 6-19 overall and 2-6 in the OAC.

The Quakers will attempt to snap their seven-game losing skid Saturday when they travel to Marietta College for an OAC doubleheader slated for 1 p.m.

Otterbein is 14-10 overall and 6-2 in the conference.

In the opener, Wilmington held a 1-0 lead but that was short-lived as Otterbein scored in six straight innings for the easy win.

Antonio Miller and Joey Allinder had two hits each for the Quakers.

Lance Fleischman (2-5) was tagged with the loss. He gave up five earned runs in seven innings. Jarett Trautman finished and gave up four unearned runs in one inning.

In the nightcap, the Quakers again took the lead.

And again, the Cardinals bounced back quickly. WC scored four in the first, three coming on Gage Bley’s three-run homer, but Otterbein matched that then added six in the second.

Wilmington eventually made it 10-8 in the ninth but could not get over the hump.

Bley had two hits and scored three times. Joe Legin, Nick Silvis, Aaron Burns and Shane Hale had two hits each. Legin scored twice and Burns knocked in a pair.

In all, six hurlers took the mound for the Quakers with Thomas Hueber getting the loss. Matt Oney pitched well in relief, going 2.2 innings. Trautman also came back with four strong innings. Neither Oney or Trautman allowed a run.

