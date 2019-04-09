Wildcats net 5-0 win, remain unbeaten in National

GEORGETOWN – The Blanchester tennis team remained unbeaten in SBAAC National Division play Tuesday with a 5-0 win over Georgetown.

The Wildcats are 5-4 overall and 4-0 in the conference.

Jacob Miller rallied for a big win at first singles, 6-7 (3-7), 7-5, 10-3.

“Both players struggled but neither gave up and both gutted out an awesome performance when neither brought their best stuff,” BHS coach Scott Shepard said. “Both players should be congratulated for what turned out to be an entertaining match.

The doubles pairing of Bryce Bandow and Logan Heitzman were 7-6 (7-4), 6-4 winners.

SUMMARY

April 9 2019

@Georgetown High School

Singles

• Jacob Miller defeated Koby Hyde 6-7 (3-7), 7-5, 10-3

• Brian Miller defeated Madison Young 6-0, 6-0

• Colton Wilson defeated Austin Bratford 6-1, 6-2

Doubles

• Ian Heeg, Cody McCollister defeated Shelby Nichols, Hannah Latham 6-1, 6-0

• Bryce Bandow, Logan Heitzman defeated Anthony Carrington, Lizzie Powell 7-6 (7-4), 6-4