EC baseball rallies again for win, 3-2

LEES CREEK – East Clinton scored the winning run in the seventh inning of a 3-2 SBAAC National Division baseball game at ECHS.

With two outs, Burkitt singled to begin the rally. After Austin Arellano reached on an error, Burkitt stole third then came home when Matt Mitchell reached on an error with Burkitt scoring.

The win puts East Clinton at 2-7 overall and 2-3 in the National. Both wins have been come-from-behind wins.

“We played another great game and played solid defense,” EC coach Brian Roberts said.

Felicity drops to 1-8 overall and 1-5 in the conference.

Caden Stewart pitched the final inning for the win. Matt Hall pitched four scoreless innings to start. Matthew Horn pitched two innings.

“I’m glad to see our pitchers combine for a great team win,” Roberts said.

Matt Mitchell, Colton Vadnais and Burkitt had two hits each.

SUMMARY

April 10 2019

@East Clinton High School

East Clinton 3 Felicity 2

FE 000.020.0…..2

EC 000.110.1…..3

(3) EAST CLINTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Z. Mitchell 3-1-1-0 Curtis 3-0-0-0 Hall 4-0-1-1 Burkitt 4-2-2-0 Arellano 4-0-0-0 M. Mitchell 4-0-2-0 Col. Vadnais 3-0-2-0 Norman 2-0-0-0 McConahay 1-0-0-0 Tolle 3-0-1-0 Horn 0-0-0 Stewart 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 32-3-9-1

2B: Burkitt

3B: Burkitt

SB: Burkitt, Hall, Z. Mitchell 2, Col. Vadnais

PITCHING^IP^H^R^ER^BB^SO

Hall^4^4^0^0^2^6

Horn^2^6^2^2^0^2

Stewart (W)^1^0^0^0^0^1