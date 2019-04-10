Unbeaten Tigers hand Wildcats 1st National loss

BLANCHESTER – The Blanchester tennis team lost for the first time in SBAAC National Division play Wednesday to Bethel-Tate 4-1.

The loss leaves the Wildcats at 5-5 overall and 4-1 in the division. Bethel-Tate is 4-0 in the National Division.

“We lost to a talented team,” BHS coach Scott Shepard said. “Hopefully we’ll improve and play better the next time we meet.”

SUMMARY

April 10 2019

@Blanchester High School

Bethel-Tate 4 Blanchester 1

Singles

• Jacob Miller defeated Cooper Reinert 6-1, 6-2

• Brian Miller was def by Ethan Erwin 3-6, 5-7

• Colton Wilson was def by Cody Kisner 6-2, 1-6, 2-6

Doubles

• Ian Heeg, Cody McCollister were def by Graham Wick, Isiah Weeks 0-6, 5-7

• Bryce Bandow, Logan Heitzman were def by Tanner Weeks, Nick Weis 1-6, 1-6