Felicity gets 2 in 7th to edge EC 10-9

LEES CREEK – Felicity scored two runs in the top of the seventh and defeated East Clinton 10-9 Wednesday in SBAAC National Division softball action.

East Clinton drops to 3-5 overall and 0-5 while Felicity is now 7-3 and 4-2.

The Lady Cardinals broke an 8-8 tie with two in the seventh. East Clinton took advantage of two Felicity errors in the bottom of the seventh and Lydia Kessler drove in a run to make it 10-9.

Kaitlin Durbin had three hits and scored two runs for EC.

SUMMARY

April 10 2019

@East Clinton High School

Felicity 10 East Clinton 9

F 200.041.2…..10

E 222.002.1…..9

(9) EAST CLINTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Boeckmann 4-2-1-1 Campbell 4-1-2-1 Durbin 4-2-3-0 Boggs 4-1-2-1 Brightman 1-0-0-2 Rolfe 4-1-0-0 Kessler 4-0-1-1 Peacock 4-1-2-0 Runk 4-1-0-0

2B: Campbell, Boggs, Durbin