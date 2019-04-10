Blanchester holds off Williamsburg to end skid

WILLIAMSBURG – Stopping a five-game losing streak, the Blanchester baseball team defeated Williamsburg 6-5 Wednesday in SBAAC National Division play.

BHS is 3-6 overall and 3-3 in the division.

WHS is 6-4 overall and 3-3 in the division.

Cole Ficke had two hits, including a double, and drove in a run. Hayden Tedrick had two hits.

Reagan Burch walked twice and collected a hit. Dustin Howard drove in a run with a sacrifice fly. Brody Rice had a run-scoring triple.

“We still didn’t play a full game,” BHS coach Aaron Lawson said. “Every time we extended our lead, we let them right back in it with an error or mental mistake. I do believe we grew as a team. It was a nice, hard-fought league win. Hopefully we can get this thing rolling in the right direction.”

Adam Frump picked up the pitching win.

“He kept the ball around the plate and let his defense play,” said Lawson. “He never got rattled with base runners. He kept his composure and was focused on executing his next pitch. The infield did a much better job of making plays behind him.”