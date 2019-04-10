Ogden pitches no-hitter against Ladycats

WILLIAMSBURG – Madi Ogden pitched a no-hitter as Williamsburg defeated Blanchester 10-0 Wednesday in six innings of SBAAC National Division softball action.

Williamsburg is 14-0 overall and 6-0 in the National. Blanchester is 2-9 overall and 2-4 in the conference.

“Despite not getting any hits, I was pleased with our approach at the plate,” BHS coach Jamey Grogg said. “We were more disciplined than we had been in our last two games and we battled against the top pitcher in our division.”

Grogg commended Elecia Patton for her defensive effort in centerfield.

SUMMARY

April 10 2019

@Williamsburg High School

Williamsburg 10 Blanchester 0

B 000.000…..0

W 101.602…..10

(0) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Abney 2-0-0-0 Patton 2-0-0-0 Creager 2-0-0-0 Stanforth 2-0-0-0 Roy 2-0-0-0 Jacobs 2-0-0-0 Caldwell 2-0-0-0 Mueller 2-0-0-0 Tangonan 2-0-0-0

SAC: Patton

PITCHING^IP^H^R^ER^BB^SO

Blanchester

Mueller (L)^4^11^8^3^0^0

Stanforth^1.1^5^2^2^1^0

Williamsburg

Ogden (W)^6^0^0^0^1^8