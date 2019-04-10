Florea tosses 1-hitter, Falcons dump ‘Dogs 18-0

BATAVIA – Taylor Florea pitched a one-hitter Wednesday in Clinton-Massie’s 18-0 win over Batavia in SBAAC American Division softball action.

Florea, 5-2 on the year, struck out 10 and did not walk a batter.

At the plate, Florea had three hits and scored three times. Lindsey Carter had four hits and drove in four runs. Victoria Sivert, Kendall Anderson and Alyssa Hickey had three hits each. Anderson and Natalie Lay both knocked in three runs.

Massie improves to 10-2 with the win. The Lady Falcons are 2-1 in the American Division. Batavia is 0-11.

SUMMARY

April 10 2019

@Batavia High School

Clinton-Massie 18, Batavia 0

CM 250.38…..18

BA 000.00…..0

(18) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-r-h-rbi) Carter 4-2-4-4 Sivert 4-3-3-1 Lay 4-2-2-3 Anderson 5-3-3-3 Wilson 2-0-1-1 Doss 2-1-0-0 Clayborn 2-0-0-0 Schneder 3-1-1-0 Drake 2-0-1-0 Doan 3-0-0-0 Hickey 4-3-3-1 Florea 4-3-3-1

2B: Carter, Lay, Hickey

3B: Anderson

HBP: Doss, Lay

PITCHING^IP^H^R^ER^BB^SO

Florea (W, 5-2)^5^1^0^0^0^10