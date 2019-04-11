McDonald wins pair, CM boys 4th at NR

NEW RICHMOND – The Clinton-Massie boys track and field team finished fourth Wednesday in the New Richmond Invitational.

The Lady Falcons were seventh overall. Milford won the girls meet in runaway fashion with 173 points. Runnerup New Richmond had 128. Massie totaled 42 points.

For the Lady Falcons, Rylee Richardson claimed the lone victory. She hit the line first in the 100-meter hurdles in 16.31 seconds.

In the boys meet, Bishop Brossart from Kentucky had 125 and clipped runnerup New Richmond who had 103. Dixie Heights, another school from Ky., had 81.5 and Massie finished with 68.

For the CM boys, Alec McDonald had a strong meet with a pair of wins. McDonald went 15.75 to win the 110-meter high hurdles and 20-0 to claim first in the long jump. He was runnerup in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles in 43.17 seconds.

April 10 2019

@New Richmond Invitational

Girls Results

TEAM SCORES: Milford 173 New Richmond 128 Bishop Brossart Ky. 71.5 West Clermont 65 Williamsburg 57 Batavia 43 Clinton-Massie 42 Goshen 34.5 Western Brown 27 Scott Ky. 9 New Richmond B 8 Bethel-Tate 3 Goshen B 2

HIGH JUMP: 1-Emery Kellerman (W) 5-2; 12-Ashley Doyle 4-6; 14-Carly Moritz 4-2

DISCUS: 1-Willow Kenneda (W) 104-10; 18-Courtney Fisher 57-10; 24-Olivia Thesken 22-9

LONG JUMP: 1-Andrea Armstrong (M) 16-6; 11-Carly Moritz 13-8.5; 14-Molly Lynch 12-10

POLE VAULT: 1-Alyssa Weitzel (NR) 9-0

SHOT PUT: 1-Kennedy Williams (B) 31-6; 13-Courtney Fisher 25-0; 24-Olivia Thesken 13-0

4X800 RELAY: 1-Milford 10:25.58

100 HURDLES: 1-Rylee Richardson (CM) 16.31; 8-Carly Moritz 19.6

100 DASH: 1-Andrea Armstrong (M) 12.68; 6-Ashley Doyle 14.13; 16-Molly Lynch 14.53

4X200 RELAY: 1-Milford 1:52.88; 5-Clinton-Massie 2:00.46

1600 RUN: 1-Maddie Walker (WC) 5:12.87; 8-Emma Muterspaw 5:53.12; 16-Kenley Robinson 6:44.53

4X100 RELAY: 1-Milford 53.78; 2-Clinton-Massie 55.0

400 DASH: 1-Andrea Armstrong (M) 58.72; 14-AJ Houseman 1:15.72; 15-Regan Cole 1:16.87

300 HURDLES: 1-Haley Rodeffer (M) 50.92; 5-Kaylynn Woolverton 53.88; 11-Holly Young 59.29

800 RUN: 1-Morgan Walsh (WC) 2:23.25; 6-Emma Muterspaw 2:38.29; 12-AJ Houseman 2:51.36

200 DASH: 1-Andrea Armstrong (M) 25.55; 5-Rylee Richardson 28.05

3200 RUN: 1-Maddie Walker (WC) 1:15.82; 9-Maddy Spiewak 14:22.75

4X400 RELAY: 1-Milford 4:24.58; 5-Clinton-Massie 4:57.31

Boys Results

TEAM SCORES: Bishop Brossart Ky. 125 New Richmond 103 Dixie Heights Ky. 81.5 Clinton-Massie 68 Milford 66 West Clermont 58 Goshen 53.5 Scott Ky 27 Williamsburg B 22 Miami Valley Christian 20 Batavia 14 Ripley 14 Bethel-Tate 10 Western Brown 1

HIGH JUMP: 1-Nathan Joyce (S) 6-2; 3-Tate Olberding 5-10; 16-Carter Frank 5-2

DISCUS: 1-Cooper Meyers (DH) 124-2; 2-Seth Schmidt 123-2; 7-Ethan Hagerman 114-1

LONG JUMP: 1-Alec McDonald (CM) 20-0; 12-Tate Olberding 18-0.25

POLE VAULT: 1-Alex Buckshire (DH) 12-6; 10-Braden Rolf 9-6

SHOT PUT: 1-Jaxson Frysinger (WC) 44-0; 2-Tyler Beam 42-2.5; 3-Seth Schmidt 41-9

4X800 RELAY: 1-Bishop Brossart 8:34.21; 7-Clinton-Massie 9:49.65

110 HURDLES: 1-Alec McDonald (CM) 15.75; 18-Matt Martin 18.93

100 DASH: 1-Herwens Horgan (NR) 11.33; 13-Carter Frank 11.97; 15-Devon Noble 12.18

4X200 RELAY: 1-Bishop Brossart 1:33.91

1600 RUN: 1-William Stewart (MVCA) 4:38.17; 19-Logan Fisher 5:29.61; 25-Bryce Hensley 5:54.73

4X100 RELAY: 1-Goshen 46.39; 4-Clinton-Massie 46.91

400 DASH: 1-Herwens Horgan (NR) 50.99; 12-Aidan Wallace 56.98; 15-JT Goings 57.75

300 HURDLES: 1-Jordan Moore (BB) 40.75; 2-Alec McDonald 43.17; 8-Tate Olberding 46.59

800 RUN: 1-AJ Dickerson (M) 2:07.72; 9-Colin McDowell 2:17.35; 13-Luke Lentine 2:23.47

200 DASH: 1-Herwens Horgan (NR) 23.08; 10-Carter Frank 24.76; 18-Tyler Beam 26.28

3200 RUN: 1-William Stewart (MVCA) 10:17.04; 18-Braydon Green 12:36.72; 19-Luke Lentine 12:54.2

4X400 RELAY: 1-New Richmond 3:43.34; 7-Clinton-Massie 3:53.18

