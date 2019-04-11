Zach leads East Clinton hit parade in 14-4 win over G-Men

GEORGETOWN – Zach Mitchell led a 20-hit parade for East Clinton in a 14-4 win over Georgetown Thursday in SBAAC National Division baseball action.

East Clinton is 3-7 overall, 3-3 in the National Division.

Georgetown drops to 2-8 overall, 0-6 in league play.

Mitchell went 4-for-4 with four stolen bases as the Astros rolled to an easy win.

Georgetown actually led 4-3 after one inning but East Clinton responded with four in the second and never looked back.

“Our bats were alive,” EC coach Brian Carey said. “This was a great win for us as our bats continue to stay hot.”

Tristan Burkitt, the starting and winning pitcher, and Matt Hall had three hits each. East Clinton stole 10 bases as a team.

SUMMARY

April 11 2019

@Georgetown High School

East Clinton 14 Georgetown 4

E 341.222…..14

G 400.000…..4

(14) EAST CLINTON (ab-r-h) Z. Mitchell 4-2-4 Curtis 4-1-0 Riddle 1-0-0 Hall 5-3-3 Burkitt 5-2-3 Arellano 4-0-1 M. Mitchell 4-1-2 Col. Vadnais 3-1-2 Norman 0-1-0 McConahay 3-0-2 Horn 1-1-1 Tolle 3-1-1 Bean 1-0-1 Rolfe 0-0-0

2B: Hall, Burkitt

3B: Z. Mitchell, Burkitt

SB: Z. Mitchell 4, Hall 2, Burkitt, M. Mitchell, Norman, McConahay

