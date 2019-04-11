Massie avenges earlier loss with 7-5 win over Wilmington

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – Avenging a 5-0 defeat earlier in the season, the Clinton-Massie softball team defeated Wilmington 7-5 Thursday in an SBAAC American Division game at the CM diamond.

The win puts the Lady Falcons at 3-1 in the American and 11-2 overall. Massie has won six straight games.

Wilmington is 6-5 overall and 3-2 in the conference. The Lady Hurricane has lost three of its last four games.

“Coming in to today’s game we knew we needed a win to even have a remote chance of winning the league or at least competing with Western Brown for a title,” CM coach Anthony Lauer said.

His squad responded with an early 3-0 lead. However, Wilmington held steady because its deficit could have been much more. CM had the bases loaded in the first with no outs and scored just one run.

In the fourth, the Lady Hurricane tied the game but Massie came right back with four in the bottom of the fourth to take control, 7-3. Wilmington scored two more in the sixth.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the way the girls fought back, more than once in that game,” WHS coach Brian Spurlock said.

For Massie Lindsey Carter, who has authored a pair of no-hitters this season, started on the mound and breezed through three innings. She struck out five straight at one point. But WHS rallied in the fourth and Carter turned the ball over to Taylor Florea who closed things out. They combined to strike out 13 batters.

“I felt Lindsey Carter did a great job tonight,” Lauer said. “We had a couple mistakes that allowed Wilmington to come back and tie the game at 3-3. Taylor was then asked to come in in relief. Taylor did a great as well. She came in with a runner on third after Wilmington had just tied the game 3-3 with no outs and shut them down. It’s pretty nice to have two pitchers like Taylor and Lindsey on your team.”

SUMMARY

April 11 2019

@Clinton-Massie High School

Clinton-Massie 7 Wilmington 5

W 000.302.0…..5

C 120.400.x…..7

NOTE: The following information was provided by each team and reflect only their own player’s statistics.

(5) WILMINGTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Bickett 4-1-2-1 Blessing 3-1-1-0 Rhoads 4-2-2-2 Veidt 3-1-2-1 Self 3-0-0-0 Brown 3-0-0-0 Flint 3-0-1-1 McKenna 3-0-0-0 South 3-0-0-0

(7) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-r-h-rbi) Carter 4-3-3-0 Sivert 2-1-1-2 Lay 4-0-1-0 Wilson 2-0-0-0 Doan 2-0-0-0 Clayborn 4-0-1-0 Doss 3-0-0-0 Hickey 3-0-0-0 Florea 3-2-3-0

2B: CM-Anderson, Florea

HR: W-Bickett

SB: W-Bickett, Blessing

PITCHING^IP^H^R^ER^BB^SO

Wilmington

Veidt (L)^7^9^7^3^2^9

Clinton-Massie

Carter^3^1^3^2^1^6

Florea (W, 6-2)^4^0^2^0^0^7

