College bowling championships in Dayton next week

INTERCOLLEGIATE TEAM AND SINGLES BOWLING CHAMPIONSHIPS START NEXT WEEK IN DAYTON, OHIO

The Lindenwood Lions women’s team and McKendree Bearcats men’s team will seek to defend their national team titles and 48 bowlers will compete for individual honors at the 2019 Intercollegiate Team and Singles Championships next week in Dayton.

Poelking Lanes South is the host center for the pinnacle events of the college bowling season.

The Intercollegiate Singles Championships kicks off the week of competition on Tuesday with the Intercollegiate Team Championships starting Thursday.

The finals for both events will take place Saturday and will be taped for broadcast on CBS Sports Network. BowlTV.com will have live coverage of all qualifying and match-play rounds leading up to the finals.

The 16 men’s and 16 women’s teams competing at the Intercollegiate Team Championships earned their spots by finishing in the top four at one of the four sectional qualifying events. At the national event, teams will bowl 24 Baker games to determine seeding for the double-elimination match-play bracket.

In match play, teams will bowl best-of-seven Baker games until the two men’s teams and two women’s teams for the finals are determined. The finals will be a best-of-five Baker match.

The McKendree men’s team will seek its third title in four years, having also won in 2016. Wichita State was the last men’s team to win back-to-back titles when it won three consecutive from 2008-2010. Last year, the Lindenwood women’s team hoisted the Helmer Cup for the second time (its first title was in 2006) and enters this year’s event as the top-ranked team in the country.

CBS Sports Network will televise the women’s title match on May 7 and the men’s title match on May 14, with both shows starting at 8 p.m. Eastern.

The Intercollegiate Singles Championships field of 24 men and 24 women, also determined at four sectional qualifying sites, starts Tuesday with six qualifying games to determine seeding for match play. The single-elimination match-play competition will continue through Wednesday to determine the four men and four women who will advance to the finals.

Match play for the Intercollegiate Singles Championships consists of three-game, total-pinfall matches except for the semifinals and finals, which are one-game matches.

While the 2018 champions have graduated, this year’s men’s field includes Daniel Hanson of Robert Morris-Illinois, who won the title in 2016 as a freshman. Breanna Clemmer of McKendree, the 2019 U.S. Amateur champion, is joined in the women’s field by three Vanderbilt bowlers – Maria Bulanova, who won her sectional, along with Jordan Newham and Adel Wahner.

CBS Sports Network will televise the semifinals and finals of the women’s division 11 p.m. April 23 while the men’s division will air 8 p.m. April 30.

Visit BOWL.com/ITC for more information on the Intercollegiate Team Championships and BOWL.com/ISC for information on the Intercollegiate Singles Championships.

