‘Cats post 2nd straight SBAAC road win 8-3

GEORGETOWN – Blanchester made it two straight on the road Friday with an 8-3 win over Georgetown in SBAAC National Division baseball action.

Blanchester is now 4-6 overall and 4-3 in the National.

Georgetown is 2-9 overall and 0-7 in division play.

Mason Rector pitched a complete-game six-hitter for the Wildcats.

“He was very efficient with all his pitches,” BHS coach Aaron Lawson said. “He kept the ball around the plate and attacked the hitters.”

Behind Rector, Lawson said the defense played well, error-free ball in fact.

“If we continue to get performances like this, we will be competitive,” said Lawson.

Cole Ficke walked four times for the ‘Cats. Regan Burch both had a single and two runs batted in. Dustin Howard had a single and one RBI. Trenton Czaika doubled and had a sacrifice fly. Christian Stubbs singled and had a pair of walks.