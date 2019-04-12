Wilmington ROB girls win Copeland Classic

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – The Wilmington Rodger O. Borror Middle School girls track and field team won the Copeland Classic Thursday at Clinton-Massie’s Chick Brown Track.

The young Lady Hurricane had 101 points. Clinton-Massie was third with 60, Blanchester eighth with 26 and East Clinton 10th with 17.

Event winners from around the county included Morgan Riggers of Clinton-Massie in the 100-meter dash, Aubrey Stevens of Blanchester in the 200-meter hurdles and Gababaugh of East Clinton in the 800-meter run.

Wilmington had a trio of firsts – Sydney McCord in the 400-meter dash, Isabell Allen in the pole vault and Chloe Sutton in the 200-meter dash.

SUMMARY

April 11 2019

Andy Copeland Invitational

@Chick Brown Track

TEAM SCORES: Wilmington 101 Little Miami 64 Clinton-Massie 60 Kings 38 Fayetteville 37 Clermont Northeastern 33 Fairfield 30 Blanchester 26 Little Miami B 21 East Clinton 17 Bethel-Tate 14 Carlisle 14

HIGH JUMP: 1-Ledbetter (LM) 4-6; 2-Bryant (W) 4-4; 3-Bowman (CM) 4-4; 6-Coyle (B) 4-2

DISCUS: 1-Mechlin (F) 73-7; 3-Whitaker (B) 69-10; 5-Potts (B) 63-11; 6-Mahanes (EC) 63-6

LONG JUMP: 1-Henderson (LM) 13-4; 2-Sutton (W) 13-2

POLE VAULT: 1-Allen (W) 7-0; 2-Bowman (CM) 6-6; 4-Pence (CM) 6-0

SHOT PUT: 1-Kirsch (F) 32-0.25; 3-Mahanes (EC) 30-7.75; 6-Panetta (B) 27-11.5

100 HURDLES: 1-Lenney (K) 19.3; 3-Billingsley (W) 19.6

100 DASH: 1-Riggers (CM) 13.7; 2-Sutton (W) 13.8; 3T-Stevens (B) 14.1; 3T-Binau (CM) 14.1; 6-Turner (W) 14.4

4X200 RELAY: 1-Wilmington 2:03.7; 4-Clinton-Massie 2:09.6

1600 RUN: 1-Donley (F) 6:09.4; 5-Brausch (W) 6:18.7

4X100 RELAY: 1-Little Miami 56.1; 3-Clinton-Massie 57.9; 5-Blanchester (Kaylee Coyle, Macey Waldron, Ainsley Whitaker, Aubrey Stevens) 59.0; 6-Wilmington 59.1

400 DASH: 1-McCord (W) 1:08.3; 2-Bowman (CM) 1:10.5; 3-Mefford (CM) 1:11.2

300 HURDLES: 1-Stevens (B) 34.1; 3-Billingsley (W) 35.2; 4-Riddle (W) 35.7

800 RUN: 1-Gababaugh (EC) 2:55.9; 3-Simpson (W) 2:58.5; 6-Abbott (W) 3:02.9

200 DASH: 1-Sutton (W) 29.8; 3-Riggers (CM) 30.8; 4-Bayless (CM) 31.0; 5-McCord (W) 31.1

4X400 RELAY: 1-Little Miami 5:00.6; 2-Wilmington 5:05.4; 5-Clinton-Massie 5:19.5