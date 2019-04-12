Early errors doom Ladycats in 11-5 loss

GEORGETOWN – Five Blanchester errors helped Georgetown jump out to an early lead and the Ladycats never recovered in an 11-5 loss.

The SBAAC National Division game leaves Blanchester at 2-10 overall and 2-5 in the division.

Georgetown is 11-2 overall and 6-1 in the National.

“We put ourselves in a tough position after the first two innings, giving up seven runs on five errors,” BHS coach Jamey Grogg said.

Zoie Stanforth was the losing pitcher but six of the runs she allowed were unearned.

Kassidy Abney had two hits and drove in a run. Marissa Jacobs had a double and scored.

SUMMARY

April 12 2019

@Georgetown High School

Georgetown 11 Blanchester 5

B 100.112.0…..5

G 340.202.x…..11

(5) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Abney 3-1-2-1 Patton 1-1-0-0 Creager 3-0-0-0 Jacobs 4-1-1-0 Roy 3-1-0-0 Caldwell 4-0-1-0 Stanforth 3-0-1-0 Shank 3-0-0-0 Tangonan 2-0-0-0 Case 0-1-0-0

2B: Jacobs

SB: Abney, Patton 2

SAC: Patton

HBP: Creager

PITCHING^IP^H^R^ER^BB^SO

Stanforth (L)^6^9^11^5^3^3