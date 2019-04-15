Heys leads WHS boys to Copeland Classic title

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – Led by Simon Heys, the Wilmington High School boys track and field team outdistanced the field Friday at the Copeland Classic at Clinton-Massie’s Chick Brown Track.

Heys won three events – the 1,600-meter run, the 800-meter run and the 3,200-meter run for the Hurricane. With his performance, Heys earned the Chick Brown Award as the top male athlete.

Overall, Wilmington had 197 points while runnerup Little Miami finished with 167. Clinton-Massie was third with 128.

Other individual firsts for Wilmington were in the shot put (Brett Brooks) and the 400-meter dash (Cam Coomer).

The Hurricane also won the 4×800-, 4×100- and 4×400-meter relay events.

Alec McDonald won two events for Clinton-Massie – the long jump and the 110-meter hurdles. Seth Schmidt in the discus and Tate Olberding in the high jump also won events for the Falcons.

SUMMARY

April 12 2019

Copeland Classic

@Chick Brown Track

TEAM SCORES: Wilmington A 197 Little Miami 167 Clinton-Massie 128 Wilmington B 19 Fayetteville 10 Clinton-Massie B 9

HIGH JUMP: 1-Olberding (CM) 6-2; 2-Coomer (W) 5-10; 3-Glass (W) 5-8; 4-Kerman (LM) 5-6; 5-Sisco (LM) 5-3; 6-Laake (CM) 5-0

DISCUS: 1-Schmidt (CM) 126-3; 2-Beam (CM) 125-5; 3-Brooks (W) 112-7; 4-Hagerman (CM) 101-1; 5-Martin (W) 98-0; 6-Fletcher (LM) 95-10

LONG JUMP: 1-McDonald (CM) 19-10; 2-Huffman (W) 19-3; 3-Oeder (LM) 18-7; 4-May (CM) 18-6; 5-Patten (LM) 18-5; 6-Scott (W) 17-0

POLE VAULT: 1-Sisco (LM) 13-0; 2-Camp (W) 10-6; 3-Rolf (CM) 9-0; 4-Woolverton (CM) 9-0; 5-Dinku (W) 8-0; 6-Crowder (LM) 8-0

SHOT PUT: 1-Brooks (W) 45-4; 2-Beam (CM) 41-6; 3-Schmidt (CM) 39-3; 4-Flecher (LM) 35-5.5; 5-Hagerman (CM) 34-6.5; 6-Swope (CM) 33-11.5

4X800 RELAY: 1-Wilmington 8:56.7; 2-Little Miami 9:06.7; 3-Clinton-Massie 9:45.5; 4-Wilmington B 9:46.9; 5-Clinton-Massie B 10:31.6

110 HURDLES: 1-McDonald (CM) 15.6; 2-Oeder (LM) 16.9; 3-Singleton (W) 17.4; 4-Dinesh (LM) 17.6; 5-Castle (F) 19.4; 6-Martin (CM) 19.5

100 DASH: 1-Patten (LM) 11.0; 2-Scott (W) 11.4; Osci-Tutu (LM) 11.4; 4-May (CM) 11.7; 5-Mayer (W) 11.8; 6-Beam (CM) 12.1

4X200 RELAY: 1-Little Miami 1:36.5; 2-Clinton-Massie 1:37.9; 3-Wilmington 1:38.3; 4-Fayetteville 1:57.1

1600 RUN: 1-Heys (W) 4:57.1; 2-Parks (W) 5:07.6; 3-Berg (LM) 5:14.7; 4-Preston (W) 5:15.5; 5-Pakozdi (LM) 5:20.6; 6-Lentine (CM) 5:25.8

4X100 RELAY: 1-Wilmington 46.3; 2-Little Miami 46.8; 3-Clinton-Massie 47.2; 4-Wilmington 49.6; 5-Fayetteville 53.2

400 DASH: Coomer (W) 56.1; 2-Scott (W) 56.2; 3-Kerman (LM) 56.6; 4-Richards (LM) 56.8; 5-Goings (CM) 58.8; 6-Wallace (CM) 59.1

300 HURDLES: Oeder (LM) 44.3; 2-Singleton (W) 44.6; 3-Dinesh (LM) 47.4; 4-Holland (W) 47.4; 5-Martin (CM) 51.5

800 RUN: 1-Heys (W) 2:11.3; 2-Hester (W) 2:14.9; 3-Chacon (LM) 2:18.2; 4-Daku (LM) 2:20.7; 5-McDowell (CM) 2:22.1; 6-Green (CM) 2:26.4

200 DASH: 1-Patten (LM) 22.9; 2-Scott (W) 23.6; 3-Huffman (W) 23.7; 4-May (CM) 24.0; 5-Frank (CM) 24.3; 6-Osci-Tutu (LM) 24.4

3200 RUN: 1-Heys (W) 10:35.9; 2-Zegarski (LM) 10:49.6; 3-Andrews (W) 11:02.9; 4-Bittle (LM) 11:16.8; 5-Lentine (CM) 12:12.5; 6-Wood (W) 12:21.3

4X400 RELAY: 1-Wilmington 3:46.8; 2-Clinton-Massie 3:47.7; 3-Little Miami 3:55.9; 4-Wilmington B 4:20.5; 5-Fayetteville 4:39.8