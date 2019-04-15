Ross sweeps softball DH with Blanchester

ROSS – The Blanchester softball team dropped a non-league doubleheader to Ross 12-0 and 11-9.

The Ladycats were held to one hit in the first game. Emma Case pitched well, coach Jamey Grogg said, in her first varsity start but five errors did not help her cause.

In the second game, Blanchester bounced back and took a seven-run lead into the sixth. In the top of the sixth, Elecia Patton had a two-out, three-run triple and Madison Creager drilled her fourth homerun of the year, a three-run blast.

In the two games, Patton had three hits and three RBI. She had the only BHS hit in the opener. Creager drove in three runs

SUMMARY

April 13 2019

@Ross High School

Ross 12 Blanchester 0

B 000.00…..0

R 520.5x…..12

(0) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Abney 1-0-0-0 Patton 2-0-1-0 Creager 2-0-0-0 Jacobs 2-0-0-0 Roy 2-0-0-0 Caldwell 2-0-0-0 Stanforth 2-0-0-0 Case 2-0-0-0 Shank 1-0-0-0

PITCHING^IP^H^R^ER^BB^SO

Case (L)^4^12^12^5^1^2

–

Ross 11 Blanchester 9

B 000.207.0…..9

R 000.209.x…..11

(9) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Patton 4-1-2-3 Abney 3-1-1-0 Creager 4-1-1-3 Jacobs 4-1-0-0 Roy 2-1-0-0 Caldwell 3-1-2-0 Stanforth 3-0-1-1 Case 0-2-0-0 Naylor 3-1-0-1 Tangonan 3-0-0-0

3B: Patton

SAC: Roy, Caldwell

PITCHING^IP^H^R^ER^BB^SO

Stanforth (L)^6^12^11^11^1^1