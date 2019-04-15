Whiteoak rallies to beat East Clinton 6-5

CHILLICOTHE – Whiteoak scored three runs in the final two innings to overtake East Clinton, 6-5, Saturday at the Paints Stadium in the Little Heart Big Smiles Classic.

The Astros led 5-3 going to the bottom of the sixth but Whiteoak tied the game on a two-run triple from Evan Brill. The Wildcats won it in the seventh on a walk-off single by Zach Harless.

“We did everything we could to win that game but lost focus after taking the lead in the sixth,” EC coach Brian Carey said. “We continue to hit well but need to make better decisions on the basepaths. We keep taking ourselves out of scoring position on mental mistakes. The small things are costing us the wins lately.”

Down 2-0 early, Isaiah Curtis drove in Zach Mitchell then Matt Hall scored Curtis to tie the game, 2-2, in the third. Hall later scored to put EC up 3-2 when Cameron Vadnais singled to center.

The Astros took the league in the sixth on a two-run triple by Tristan Burkitt. Curtis and Austin Arellano scored to make it 5-3.

“If we can put it all together, we will be tough to beat,” said Carey. “Whiteoak is a very good baseball team. I tip my hat to coach (Chris) Veidt and players for staying calm and getting back into the game late. Our kids need to play with some confidence.”

Zach Mitchell finished with three hits while Burkitt and Matt Mitchell had two hits each.