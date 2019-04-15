Wildcats even record with DH sweep of Cedarville

CEDARVILLE – The Blanchester baseball team evened its record at 6-6 with a doubleheader sweep of Cedarville Saturday in non-league play in Greene County.

The Wildcats won the first game 11-2 and the second game 14-9.

“We did it all with the bats today,” BHS coach Aaron Lawson said. “We pounded out 22 hits between both games. The top of our order really set the tone. Cole Ficke and Brody Rice both had great days at the plate. The bottom of the order did its job, too. Productive outs, sac flies and a few two-out hits. It was veyr pleased with how we swung it.”

Trenton Czaika was the winning pitcher in the first game, earning his second complete game performance of the week.

“He looked just as sharp as he did Monday,” Lawson said. “He had command of both pitches and pounded the (strike) zone.”

Dustin Howard and Regan Burch combined to pitch the second game.

In the first game on offense, Ficke had three hits and drove in two runs. Rice had two hits and an RBI. Howard had two hits and knocked in four runs. Czaika had a hit and two RBI.

In the second game, Burch finished with a single, double and three runs batted in. Ficke had two hits and two runs batted in. Rice collected two hits and an RBI. Czaika had a hit and drove in a run. Adam Frump plated a run and Mason Rector had two hits and an RBI. Christian Stubbs had a hit and reached on a walk.