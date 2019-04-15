Broncos big bats overpower Lady Falcons 11-1

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – In a battle of state-ranked teams, Western Brown’s relentless offense overpowered Clinton-Massie’s standout pitchers for an 11-1 win in six innings Monday in SBAAC American Division softball action.

The Broncos, ranked No. 3 in Div. I in the first Ohio Fast-Pitch Softball Coaches Association poll, remain unbeaten at 14-0 overall and 4-0 in the division.

The Lady Falcons are 12-3 overall and 4-2 in the American. They were ranked No. 7 in Division II.

“I’m hoping after a loss like today it sends a message to my team that we must come to play every day,” CM coach Anthony Lauer said. “Wins are earned and not given. Hopefully this lights a little fire. I knew coming in to this game that making mistakes like we did was not gonna give us much of a chance to win.”

Syndi Barnes, Peyton Young and Lexi Wallace clubbed homeruns for Western Brown, who battered CM pitching for 17 hits. Young and Liz Hadley had four hits each.

Lindsey Carter was lifted from the circle following Barnes’ homer in the third to put WB up 3-1. Taylor Florea finished the game but had no better success against the Broncos’ big bats.

“Western Brown is a very solid team,” said Lauer. “That’s the best hitting team we have seen all year. I thought they hit the ball well last year when we played them but nothing like today.”

Young flashed in the field as well, making a diving stop and throw out on Alexis Doan in the fourth inning.

Sydni Barnes won her 14th game of the year with a five-hitter. She struggled with Lindsey Carter and Victoria Sivert at the top of the Massie lineup – both had two hits with Carter scoring the run – but handled the rest of the Falcons with general ease – a combined 1-for-17.

On Wednesday, the Lady Falcons will travel to Williamsburg to face the Div. III No. 7 Wildcats.

SUMMARY

April 15 2019

@Clinton-Massie High School

Western Brown 11 Clinton-Massie 1

WB 114.311…..11

CM 100.000…..1

(11) WESTERN BROWN (ab-r-h-rbi) Wallace 4-1-2-2 Conley 4-1-1-0 Barnes 4-2-2-1 Young 4-3-4-2 Hadley 4-2-4-1 Jones 4-0-0-1 Little 3-1-3-1 Easterling 3-1-0-0 South 1-0-1-0 Hughes 3-0-1-1. TOTALS 34-11-17-9

(1) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-r-h-rbi) L. Carter 3-1-2-0 Sivert 2-0-2-0 Lay 3-0-0-0 Anderson 2-0-1-1 Drake 1-0-0-0 Doss 2-0-0-0 Doan 3-0-0-0 Clayborn 2-0-0-0 Hickey 1-0-0-0 Wilson 1-0-0-0 Florea 2-0-0-0. TOTALS 22-1-5-1

E: WB-1; CM-2

2B: WB-Conley, Hadley, Little

HR: WB-Wallace, Barnes, Young

SB: CM-Sivert

PITCHING^IP^H^R^ER^BB^SO

Western Brown

Barnes (W)^6^5^1^1^1^6

Clinton-Massie

L. Carter (L)^2^5^3^3^1^2

Florea^4^12^8^6^0^2

