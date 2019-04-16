Lady ‘Cane overwhelms Ladycats 20-6 at BHS

BLANCHESTER – For the game in a row, Wilmington’s offense was in high gear. This time, the Lady Hurricane overwhelmed Blanchester with a 10-run third inning in a 20-6 win.

“Two straight games we’ve hit the ball well, scoring 36 runs,” WHS coach Brian Spurlock said.

Sophie Blessing led the WHS offense in this one, collecting four hits and driving in three runs. She scored four times.

“I have to give Wilmington a lot of credit for the way they hit the ball and put pressure on our defense the entire game,” BHS coach Jamey Grogg said. “That being said, Emma (Case) and Zoie (Stanforth) gave us a solid effort on the mound. We just we didn’t help ourselves any on defense. But, good teams take advantage of other team’s mistakes and Wilmington did that today.”

Madison Creager slugged her fifth homerun of the season for the Ladycats.

Wilmington is 9-5 on the year while Blanchester drops to 2-14.

SUMMARY

April 16 2019

@Blanchester High School

Wilmington 20 Blanchester 6

W 10(10).45…..20

B 000.15…..6

(20) WILMINGTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Self 3-2-2-3 Spendlove 2-0-0-0 Blessing 4-4-4-3 Rhoads 4-3-3-2 Veidt 3-2-2-2 Sprowle 2-0-1-1 Osborne 5-0-1-0 Brown 3-1-1-0 Gordon 2-0-1-1 Flint 5-3-2-1 McKenna 4-2-3-1 South 3-2-1-1. TOTALS 40-19-21-15

(6) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Patton 3-1-0-0 Caldwell 3-1-1-0 Creager 3-2-1-1 Stewart 1-0-0-0 Abney 2-0-1-0 Roy 3-0-1-0 Stanforth 2-0-1-0 Naylor 2-1-0-0 Case 2-0-0-0 Tangonan 2-1-1-0. TOTALS 23-6-6-1.

2B: B-Roy; W-Self, McKenna

3B: W-Rhoads

HR: B-Creager

SB: W-Self, Blessing 2, Rhoads 2

PITCHING^IP^H^R^ER^BB^SO

Wilmington

Flint (W)^5^6^6^1^0^3

Blanchester

Case (L)^2^4^4^3^2^0

Stanforth^3^16^15^4^0^4