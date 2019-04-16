Bradshaw, Romer lead Hurricane to 5-0 win

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – Wilmington remained unbeaten in SBAAC American Division play Tuesday witha 5-0 win over Clinton-Massie on the CM courts.

The Hurricane is 10-4 overall and 6-0 in the division. Massie falls to 8-4 overall and 2-4 in the American.

Jack Romer has now won 13 straight matches with his 6-1, 6-0 win over Jason Martin at third singles.

The match of the night came at first singles where Wilmington’s Avery Bradshaw outlasted Clinton-Massie’s Clayton Amburgy, 6-1, 7-5.

“Avery and Clayton’s match was an absolute battle between two players who just wouldn’t quit,” WHS coach Steve Reed said. “Clayton is one of the area’s best players but today was Avery’s day.”

For Amburgy this was his first loss of the season at first singles, according to the SBAAC website.

SUMMARY

April 16 2019

@Clinton-Massie High School

Wilmington 5 Clinton-Massie 0

Singles

• Avery Bradshaw defeated Clayton Amburgy 6-1, 7-5

• Brayden Rhoads defeated Austin Faucett 6-1, 6-3

• Jack Romer defeated Jason Martin 6-1, 6-0

Doubles

• Caleb Reed, Jonathan Fender defeated Brennen Swope, A Jones 6-1, 6-2

• Brady Henry, Jacob Romer defeated Tyler Greathouse, Abbey Faucett 6-3, 6-2