Cats coast to 4-1 win over Rockets

OWENSVILLE – Blanchester coasted Tuesday to a 4-1 win over Clermont Northeastern in SBAAC National Division play at CNE.

The Wildcats are 8-5 overall and 7-1 in the division. They trailed unbeaten Bethel-Tate who is 6-0.

Clermont Northeastern is 0-7 overall and 0-4 in the division.

Blanchester hosts Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy Wednesday in a state team tennis tournament match.

SUMMARY

April 16 2019

@Clermont Northeastern

Blanchester 4 Clermont Northeastern 1

• Jacob Miller defeated Gabe Beebe 6-0, 6-0

• Brian Miller defeated Cole Schwarber 6-0, 6-0

• Blanchester forfeited

Doubles

• Cody McCollister, Ian Heeg defeated Luke Ortega, Noah Curran 6-1, 6-1

• Bryce Bandow, Colton Wilson defeated Jacob Stone, Isaac Bosley 6-0, 6-2