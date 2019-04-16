Cats coast to 4-1 win over Rockets

OWENSVILLE – Blanchester coasted Tuesday to a 4-1 win over Clermont Northeastern in SBAAC National Division play at CNE.
The Wildcats are 8-5 overall and 7-1 in the division. They trailed unbeaten Bethel-Tate who is 6-0.
Clermont Northeastern is 0-7 overall and 0-4 in the division.
Blanchester hosts Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy Wednesday in a state team tennis tournament match.
SUMMARY
April 16 2019
@Clermont Northeastern
Blanchester 4 Clermont Northeastern 1
• Jacob Miller defeated Gabe Beebe 6-0, 6-0
• Brian Miller defeated Cole Schwarber 6-0, 6-0
• Blanchester forfeited
Doubles
• Cody McCollister, Ian Heeg defeated Luke Ortega, Noah Curran 6-1, 6-1
• Bryce Bandow, Colton Wilson defeated Jacob Stone, Isaac Bosley 6-0, 6-2