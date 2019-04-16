Capital sweeps WC with pair of walk-off wins

BEXLEY – The Wilmington College softball team fell victim to consecutive walk-off hits as Capital University defeated the Fightin’ Quakers 3-2 and 4-3 in eight innings Tuesday in an Ohio Athletic Conference doubleheader.

In the first game, Wilmington squandered a bases loaded situation then fell behind in the second, 1-0.

In the fifth, KenDahl Bowles drove in Ali Dixon to tie the game, 1-1. Capital responded and regained the lead 2-1.

But WC battled back again, this time as Allison Pierce had a sacrifice fly to score Megan Crager, 2-2.

Wilmington again left runners on base in scoring position and that proved costly as the Crusaders plated the winning run in the bottom of the seventh.

Grace Shell took the loss, allowing three earned runs on seven hits in 6.2 innings in the circle.

Crager, Hayley Suchland and Alecia Kemp had two hits each.

In the second game, Wilmington took a 1-0 lead on back to back doubles by Crager and Suchland. Mariah Huff then hit her first homerun of the season to put WC on top 3-0.

Capital rallied to tie the game in the fifth inning. WC had runners in scoring position in each of the first five innings but failed to add to its lead.

In the eighth inning, Capital again had a walk-off hit, this one a homer to complete the sweep.

Shell was tagged with her second loss of the day in relief. Huff and Bowles had two hits each for the Quakers.

Wilmington (17-11, 5-9 OAC) travels to the University of Mount Union Friday.