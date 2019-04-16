Capital gains: WC baseball drop pair to Crusaders

WILMINGTON – Capital University took the lead in the middle innings of both games and wouldn’t surrender it in a sweep of the Wilmington College baseball team in Ohio Athletic Conference action at Tewksbury-Delaney Field Tuesday. The Crusaders won game one 10-6 and took game two 6-4.

In the first game, WC collected 10 hits with Joe Legin, Gage Bley and Joey Allinder getting two each. Allinder also had two of WC’s four stolen bases.

Lance Fleischman pitched six innings and gave up three runs. Jarett Trautman took the loss in relief.

In the second game, Wilmington trailed 6-1 going to the eighth inning. The Quakers plated three runs on two bases loaded walks and a hit by pitch to make it 6-4.

Michael Weisenberger started and was given the loss. Matt Oney gave up one earned run and struck out three in four innings of relief ball.

Antonio Miller had a double and stole two bases. Aaron Burns also had a double.

Wilmington (6-23, 2-10 OAC) hosts the University of Mount Union Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m.