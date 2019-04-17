Wilmington College to host sports camps in June

Wilmington College will host several sports camps in June.

The men’s soccer program is hosting the Wilmington College Men’s Soccer ID Camp June 2. The camp will be held at the Center for Sports Science Center on the WC campus. Camp time is 1 to 4 p.m.

The camp is open to high school soccer players.

The football Wilmington College Football One-Day Elite Camp featuring the University of Minnesota is June 13 at Townsend Field. Cost for the camp is $40. Camp times are 6 to 9 p.m. Players will be put through various combine like drills and will receive hands-on instruction from both the Wilmington and University of Minnesota coaching staffs.

The Wilmington College Women’s Soccer ID Camp is set for June 22. The camp is open to any female soccer player who aspires to play at the collegiate level. Cost for the camp is $75. Camp times are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.