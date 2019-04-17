Massie tennis nets 3-2 win over East Clinton

LEES CREEK – Clinton-Massie edged East Clinton 3-2 Wednesday in a non-league tennis match on the EC courts.

The Falcons “switched some people around,” coach Rod Amburgy said.

Aidan Henson of East Clinton, a two-sport athlete who also is the leader of the Astros track and field team, took to the court and posted a 6-1, 6-4 win at third singles.

Amburgy said Brennen Swope at second singles and Tyler Greathouse and Abbey Faucett at second doubles played well for the Falcons.

SUMMARY

April 17 2019

@East Clinton High School

Singles

• Jacob Howard (EC) defeated Jason Martin 6-3, 6-2

• Brennen Swope (CM) defeated John Cline 7-6, 6-1

• Aidan Henson (EC) defeated Caden McKay 6-1, 6-4

Doubles

• Clayton Amburgy, Austin Faucett (CM) defeated Hayden Pirman, Josh Cline 6-2, 6-2

• Tyler Greathouse, Abbey Faucett (CM) defeated Trent Garen, Grant Stonewell 7-6, 6-2