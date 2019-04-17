Bounce back: CM softball run-rules state-ranked ‘Burg 11-1

WILLIAMSBURG – Two days after being run-ruled by state-ranked Western Brown, the Clinton-Massie softball team turned the tables on state-ranked Williamsburg Wednesday afternoon.

The Lady Falcons defeated the Lady Wildcats 11-1. In the latest Ohio Fast-Pitch Softball Coaches Association poll, Clinton-Massie was ranked No. 7 in the Division II poll and Williamsburg was ranked No. 7 in the Division III poll.

“This was a huge win,” CM coach Anthony Lauer. “This was one of the best games we have played all year. Williamsburg is a very good team. They weren’t 17-0 on the season from not playing good softball.

“I am very pleased we won our last two games after the loss on Monday. We could have laid down since we did not play our best softball but we didn’t. I’m very proud of this team right now.”

Against WHS, Lindsey Carter pitched the five-inning complete game with three strikeouts. She gave up three hits and did not walk a batter.

“For Lindsey to only give up three hits to a team like Williamsburg is an awesome effort,” Lauer said. “Our defense made some plays as well behind her.”

Carter, Victoria Sivert and Natalie Lay had three hits each at the top of the CM lineup.

On Tuesday against Little Miami, Clinton-Massie posted an 8-6 win.

Sivert had three hits and drove in three runs. Taylor Florea, the winning pitcher, also had two hits, two RBI and two runs scored at the plate. Both Sivert and Florea homered for CM.

“This was a nice bounce-back win for us,” Lauer said.

SUMMARY

April 17 2019

@Williamsburg High School

Clinton-Massie 11 Williamsburg 1

C 230.42…..11

W 000.01…..1

(11) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-r-h-rbi) Carter 4-3-3-1 Sivert 3-3-3-1 Lay 4-2-3-2 Anderson 3-0-1-2 Drake 3-0-0-1 Doan 3-0-0-0 Clayborn 3-1-3-0 Wilson 3-0-0-0 Florea 3-2-1-0

2B: Lay, Carter, Anderson

PITCHING^IP^H^R^ER^BB^SO

Carter (W)^5^3^1^0^0^3

–

April 16 2019

@Clinton-Massie High School

Clinton-Massie 8 Little Miami 6

LM 000.020.2…..6

CM 220.400.x…..8

(8) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-r-h-rbi) Carter 4-0-1-0 Sivert 4-2-3-3 Lay 3-2-2-0 Anderson 4-0-1-2 Doan 3-0-1-1 Doss 3-0-0-0 Clayborn 3-0-0-0 Wilson 3-2-2-0 Florea 3-2-2-2

2B: Lay

HR: Florea, Sivert

PITCHING^IP^H^R^ER^BB^SO

Florea (W)^7^6^6^4^1^7

SOFTBALL ROUNDUP