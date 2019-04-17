CM scores early, often in 13-6 win over WHS

WILLAMSBURG – Clinton-Massie scored early and often Wednesday in a 13-6 win over Williamsburg in a non-league game at WHS.

The Falcons scored three in the first and four in the second to take a 7-0 lead.

“The top part of our lineup hit the ball well tonight,” CM coach Brian Camp said.

Tyler Lewis, Luke Chappie, Seth Goodall, Corey May and Bryan Kennedy had multi-hit games for the Falcons. Goodall doubled twice while Lewis, Chappie and Kennedy had one double each.

Dom Kerns faced six batters to start the game and struck out four. He turned the ball over to Caden Clutter who picked up the victory. Clint Stotts finished the game on the mound for the Falcons, now 10-3 on the year.