A professional wrestling card is set for May 11 at the Clinton County Fairgrounds.

The main event is a tag team steel cage match featuring “Wilmington’s own” Johnny Suede and The Titan facing Jay Donaldson and David Tyler.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with first bell time 7:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at For the Love of Ink tattoos and body piercing.