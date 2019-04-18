Falcons flog Bulldogs in SBAAC tennis

ADAMS TOWNSHIP The Clinton-Massie tennis team defeated Batavia 4-1 Thursday in SBAAC American Division action at the CM courts.
“Our first and second singles turned in strong performances,” CM coach Rod Amburgy said.
Clayton Amburgy was a 6-0, 6-1 winner at first singles and Austin Faucett posted a 6-0, 6-0 win at second singles.
Clinton-Massie is 10-4 overall and 3-4 in the division.
Batavia drops to 2-11 overall and 0-6 in the American.
SUMMARY
April 18 2019
@Clinton-Massie High School
Clinton-Massie 4 Batavia 1
Singles
• Clayton Amburgy defeated Jake Paulin 6-0, 6-1
• Austin Faucett defeated Keegan Gadbury 6-0, 6-0
• Caden McKay was def by Ethan Berger 0-6, 0-6
Doubles
• Jason Martin, Brennen Swope defeated Mason Weisbrodt, Bryce Zenni 6-3, 6-0
• Tyler Greathouse, Abbey Faucett defeated Ty Sheppard, Brayden Webber 7-5, 7-6