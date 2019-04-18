Falcons flog Bulldogs in SBAAC tennis

ADAMS TOWNSHIP The Clinton-Massie tennis team defeated Batavia 4-1 Thursday in SBAAC American Division action at the CM courts.

“Our first and second singles turned in strong performances,” CM coach Rod Amburgy said.

Clayton Amburgy was a 6-0, 6-1 winner at first singles and Austin Faucett posted a 6-0, 6-0 win at second singles.

Clinton-Massie is 10-4 overall and 3-4 in the division.

Batavia drops to 2-11 overall and 0-6 in the American.

SUMMARY

April 18 2019

@Clinton-Massie High School

Clinton-Massie 4 Batavia 1

Singles

• Clayton Amburgy defeated Jake Paulin 6-0, 6-1

• Austin Faucett defeated Keegan Gadbury 6-0, 6-0

• Caden McKay was def by Ethan Berger 0-6, 0-6

Doubles

• Jason Martin, Brennen Swope defeated Mason Weisbrodt, Bryce Zenni 6-3, 6-0

• Tyler Greathouse, Abbey Faucett defeated Ty Sheppard, Brayden Webber 7-5, 7-6