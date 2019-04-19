Falcons start slow, rally to beat Astros 12-5

LEES CREEK – Clinton-Massie rallied from a 3-0 deficit Thursday and defeated East Clinton 12-5 in non-league baseball action at ECHS.

Clinton-Massie is 10-3 with the win while East Clinton goes to 3-10.

Kody Zantene pitched the final four innings for the Falcons and held off the Astros for the win.

“Kody came in and did a nice job at keeping EC at bay the rest of the game, getting ahead in the count and keeping the ball down in the strike zone,” CM coach Brian Camp said.

Seth Goodall continued his torrid pace at the plate with three hits, two runs batted in and two runs scored. Bryan Kennedy drove in four runs with two hits and Corey May had two hits and two RBI.

East Clinton coach Brian Carey lamented his squad’s six errors.

“We continue to hit the ball well but errors seem to doom us in the field,” he said. “I’m hopeful we can put it all together this second half of the season.”

Austin Arellano had two hits for the Astros.

SUMMARY

April 18 2019

@East Clinton High School

Clinton-Massie 12 East Clinton 5

CM 000.344.1…..12

EC 300.010.1…..5

(11) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-r-h-rbi) Lewis 4-3-1-0 Prignitz 0-1-0-0 Chappie 4-2-1-0 Goodall 4-2-3-2 Kennedy 3-1-2-4 May 4-2-2-2 Branham 4-1-1-0 Kerns 2-1-1-2 Zantene 2-1-0-0 Clutter 3-0-0-1 Stotts 3-0-0-0 Gragg 1-0-1-0 Merkle 1-0-0-0.

(4) EAST CLINTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Z. Mitchell 4-1-1-0 Curtis 3-1-1-0 Hall 4-1-1-0 Burkitt 3-2-1-1 Arellano 4-0-2-1 Singleton 2-0-1-0 Col. Vadnais 3-0-1-1 Stewart 3-0-0-0 Tolle 3-0-0-0.

E: CM-2, EC-6

2B: CM-Branham; EC-Burkitt, Z. Mitchell

3B: CM-Goodall

HBP: CM-Lewis; EC-Burkitt

SB: CM-Goodall, May; EC-Burkitt, Z. Mitchell

PITCHING^IP^H^R^ER^BB^SO

Clinton-Massie

Kerns^3^4^3^3^2^3

Zantene (W)^4^5^2^1^1^4

East Clinton

Col. Vadnais (L)^4^6^6^3^2^2

Curtis^2.2^5^5^4^1^1

Hall^0.1^0^0^0^0^0