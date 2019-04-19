Posted on by

WHS junior Geggie headed to national meet


Wilmington High School junior Emma Geggie qualified for the USA Gymnastics Eastern Nationals tournament in Kissimmee, Fla.

The national tournament will be held May 8-12. This will be Geggie’s first trip to the national meet.

Geggie qualified for the national meet at the USA Gymnastics Region 5 meet in Battle Creek, Mich., this past weekend. The top seven gymnasts in each age group advance to the national meet.

Competing in the Level 9 meet in the Senior 7 age division, Geggie won the balance beam and floor exercise regional titles, putting her third in the All-Around competition. She was runnerup in the vault. She will compete at nationals in all four events.

Geggie’s 9.525 in the floor exercise was a personal best score.

In addition, Geggie will be part of the Region 5 Dream Team at nationals, competing against athletes from other regionals for the top Region in the Nation. Region 5 consists of athletes from Ohio, Michigan, Indian, Illinois and Kentucky.

Geggie’s competition in the national meet will begin at noon May 12, which is Mother’s Day. Check the Region 5 Gymnastics Insider web site for a LiveStream of the national meet.

