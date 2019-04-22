Massie begins spring trip with 11-0 triumph

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – Clinton-Massie, ranked No. 7 in the latest coaches poll, defeated Fort LeBouef, Pa. 11-0 in five innings at the Grand Strand Classic.

The Falcons, now 15-3 on the season, will continue its play during spring break with two games on Tuesday – 8 a.m. against Wilson, N.Y. and 5:30 p.m. against Myrtle Beach High School.

“Because of our travels to Myrtle Beach, the team has had the last four days off without any softball,” CM coach Anthony Lauer said. “I was concerned that we would come out a little flat but we didn’t. I think the rest did us some good. We have played a lot of games the last two weeks.”

Victoria Sivert had a nice day at the plate with two triples, a homerun and three runs batted in.

Taylor Florea picked up her ninth of the year in the circle, allowing two hits and striking out nine.

SUMMARY

April 22 2019

Grand Strand Classic

@Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Clinton-Massie 11 Fort LeBouef Pa. 0

CM 014.42…..11

FL 000.00…..0

(11) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-r-h-rbi) Carter 4-2-2-0 Sivert 4-3-3-3 Lay 3-2-1-0 Anderson 4-1-2-2 Drake 4-1-1-0 Doan 3-1-1-2 Clayborn 3-2-2-2 Hickey 3-0-1-1 Florea 3-0-0-0

3B: Sivert 2, Lay

HR: Sivert

PITCHING^IP^H^R^ER^BB^SO

Florea (W, 9-2)^5^2^0^0^1^9