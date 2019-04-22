East Clinton out-slugs Blanchester 18-8

BLANCHESTER – East Clinton had a pair of six-run innings Monday in an 18-8 win over Blanchester in SBAAC National Division softball action at BHS.

The win puts East Clinton at 5-6 overall and 2-6 in the SBAAC.

Blanchester falls to 2-15 overall and 2-7 in the division.

Taylor Boeckmann and Kate Durbin both drove in five runs for the Lady Astros who banged out 16 hits.

The win for EC avenges a 14-4 loss to BHS earlier in the season.

Mackenzie Campbell picked up the pitching victory and scored four runs.

“This was pretty much a slugfest and they out-slugged us,” BHS head coach Jamey Grogg said.

Maggie Caldwell had four doubles and drove in three runs for the Ladycats. Madison Creager had three hits, including a double and triple.

SUMMARY

April 22 2019

@Blanchester High School

East Clinton 18 Blanchester 8

EC 163.016.1…..18

BL 050.102.0…..8

(18) EAST CLINTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Boeckmann 4-4-3-5 Campbell 2-4-2-0 Durbin 3-3-2-5 Brightman 5-0-2-2 Luttrell 4-1-2-1 Rolfe 5-2-2-2 Kessler 5-0-2-0 Peacock 3-0-0-0 Rider 2-0-0-0 Runk 4-2-1-0.

(8) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Patton 2-2-0-0 Caldwell 4-3-4-3 Creager 4-1-3-1 Abney 1-1-0-1 Stanforth 4-0-1-2 Mueller 3-0-0-0 Stewart 1-0-0-0 Naylor 1-1-0-0 Roy 2-0-0-0 Shank 3-0-1-0 Tangonan 3-0-0-0 Jacobs 1-0-0-0.

2B: EC-Boeckmann, Campbell; BL-Creager, Caldwell 4

3B: EC-Boeckmann; BL-Creager

HR: EC-Durbin, Luttrell

PITCHING^IP^H^R^ER^BB^SO

East Clinton

Campbell (W)^7^8^8^NA^2^3

Blanchester

Mueller (L)^2^5^7^4^3^3

Stanforth^5^10^11^7^2^6

